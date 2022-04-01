Politicians’ statements on drone attacks

S. NO. STATEMENTS
1 Yousuf Raza Gillani On Drone Attack And Fight Against Terrorism 07-03-2011
2 Yousuf Raza Gilani “Drone Attack Technology Should Transfer To Pakistan” 18-04-2011
3 Yousuf Raza Gillani “ We Will Not Accept The 2 May Operation Again And Drone Attacks “ 07-06-2011
4 Abdul Basit “Drone Attacks In Pakistan” 20-11-2010
5 Abdul Basit “Drone Attacks “ 20-11-2010
6 Ahmed Mukhtar (Federal Minister of Defence) Drone Attacks 07-02-2012
7 Rehman Malik “No To Drones” 24-04-2011
8 Rehman Malik “ Allegation On ISI And People of Pakistan Wants To Stop Drones” 14-05-2011
9 Rehman Malik “Drone Attack” 16-04-2011
10 Rehman Malik “Drone Attacks” 13-04-2011
11 Asif Ali Zardari ( President of Pakistan ) Drone Attacks - Khi - 02-06-2013
12 Pervaiz Musharraf ( Head of APML ) Permission of Drone Attacks 12-04-2013
13 Sartaj Aziz Drone Attacks In Pakistan And Terrorism - Isb - 01-08-2013
14 Asif Ali Zardari War Against Terrorism And Loss of Pakistani People in Drone Attacks 26-09-2012
15 Rehman Malik ( Senator of PPP ) Drone Attacks 06-10-2012
16 Rehman Malik ( Senator of PPP ) Drone Attacks 17-10-2012
17 Rehman Malik ( Senator of PPP ) Drone Attacks And American Pittu 08-10-2012
18 Moazzam Ali Khan ( Spokesman of Foreign office ) Drone Attacks 24-01-2013
19 Raja Pervaiz Ashraf ( Prime Minister of Pakistan ) Drone Attacks 25-01-2013
20 Raja Pervaiz Ashraf ( Prime Minister of Pakistan ) Drone Attacks And US
Ambassador 25-01-2013
21 Sherry Rehman Drone Attacks
22 Hussain Haqani Drone Attacks
23 Asif Ali Zardari Drone Attacks 24-01-2009
24 Abdul Basit Drone Attacks 07-10-2010
25 Yousuf Raza Gillani Drone Attacks 16-09-2009
26 Hussain Haqani Drone Attacks 11-06-2008
27 Rehman Malik Drone Attacks 25-03-2010
28 Shah Mehmood Qureshi Drone Attacks
29 Hussain Haqani Drone Attacks 01-10-2009
30 Yousuf Raza Gillani Drone Attacks 20-11-2008
31 Hina Rabbani Khar Drone Attacks 08-12-2012
32 Tasneem Aslam Drone Attacks 23-07-2007
33 Pervaiz Musharraf Drone Attacks Agreement 10-01-2009
