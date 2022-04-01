Politicians’ statements on drone attacks

S. NO. STATEMENTS

1 Yousuf Raza Gillani On Drone Attack And Fight Against Terrorism 07-03-2011

2 Yousuf Raza Gilani “Drone Attack Technology Should Transfer To Pakistan” 18-04-2011

3 Yousuf Raza Gillani “ We Will Not Accept The 2 May Operation Again And Drone Attacks “ 07-06-2011

4 Abdul Basit “Drone Attacks In Pakistan” 20-11-2010

5 Abdul Basit “Drone Attacks “ 20-11-2010

6 Ahmed Mukhtar (Federal Minister of Defence) Drone Attacks 07-02-2012

7 Rehman Malik “No To Drones” 24-04-2011

8 Rehman Malik “ Allegation On ISI And People of Pakistan Wants To Stop Drones” 14-05-2011

9 Rehman Malik “Drone Attack” 16-04-2011

10 Rehman Malik “Drone Attacks” 13-04-2011

11 Asif Ali Zardari ( President of Pakistan ) Drone Attacks - Khi - 02-06-2013

12 Pervaiz Musharraf ( Head of APML ) Permission of Drone Attacks 12-04-2013

13 Sartaj Aziz Drone Attacks In Pakistan And Terrorism - Isb - 01-08-2013

14 Asif Ali Zardari War Against Terrorism And Loss of Pakistani People in Drone Attacks 26-09-2012

15 Rehman Malik ( Senator of PPP ) Drone Attacks 06-10-2012

16 Rehman Malik ( Senator of PPP ) Drone Attacks 17-10-2012

17 Rehman Malik ( Senator of PPP ) Drone Attacks And American Pittu 08-10-2012

18 Moazzam Ali Khan ( Spokesman of Foreign office ) Drone Attacks 24-01-2013

19 Raja Pervaiz Ashraf ( Prime Minister of Pakistan ) Drone Attacks 25-01-2013

20 Raja Pervaiz Ashraf ( Prime Minister of Pakistan ) Drone Attacks And US

Ambassador 25-01-2013

21 Sherry Rehman Drone Attacks

22 Hussain Haqani Drone Attacks

23 Asif Ali Zardari Drone Attacks 24-01-2009

24 Abdul Basit Drone Attacks 07-10-2010

25 Yousuf Raza Gillani Drone Attacks 16-09-2009

26 Hussain Haqani Drone Attacks 11-06-2008

27 Rehman Malik Drone Attacks 25-03-2010

28 Shah Mehmood Qureshi Drone Attacks

29 Hussain Haqani Drone Attacks 01-10-2009

30 Yousuf Raza Gillani Drone Attacks 20-11-2008

31 Hina Rabbani Khar Drone Attacks 08-12-2012

32 Tasneem Aslam Drone Attacks 23-07-2007

33 Pervaiz Musharraf Drone Attacks Agreement 10-01-2009