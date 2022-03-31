Ishaq Dar, Jahangir Tareen hold talks on phone

LONDON: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's former secretary general Jahangir Khan Tareen held talks on Wednesday, according to reliable sources.

This correspondent understands through reliable sources in both the PMLN and Tareen Group that the two stalwarts spoke about the Punjab Assembly no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources on both the sides confirmed that Ishaq Dar and Jahangir Tareen spoke over the phone for about half an hour and they discussed the current political situation of Pakistan. They also discussed possible ways of cooperation at the Punjab Assembly level and the Centre.

Both Tareen and Dar were not available to comment but sources in both the camps confirmed that they had spoken to each other at length and discussed the next moves in the Punjab Assembly. They agreed to keep the communication channels open and work together in the future. They also discussed bringing a joint candidate for the post of Punjab chief minister.

Jahangir Tareen’s group played an important role in the politics of Centre and Punjab in recent months. When the opposition was suppressed and there was not much public agitation from the opposition, these were Tareen’s loyalists at the Centre and Punjab who raised their protest in defence of Tareen and against the government actions when Shehzad Akbar - acting under the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan - attempted to get Tareen and his son Ali Tareen arrested and put women of the Tareen family under state surveillance. Tareen’s group has since then largely stood by him and now holds significant sway at the level of Punjab and Centre.

Three weeks ago, Shehbaz Sharif sent a bouquet to the residence of Jahangir Tareen in Newbury, United Kingdom, where he is currently staying with his family. Sources confirmed that Shehbaz' son Suleman Sharif is in touch with Jahangir and his son Ali Tareen. The bouquet was sent by Suleman on behalf of his father and delivered at the Newbury countryside house of the Tareen family.

Jahangir has not yet met Nawaz Sharif but sources say that the developments have the approval of Nawaz. Prior to Tareen’s arrival in the UK around six weeks ago, Shehbaz and Jahangir met at a house in Model Town in Lahore.