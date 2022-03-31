Students’ performance enthralls audience in film festival

LAHORE:The two-day International Film Festival 2022 organised by Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) concluded at Alhamra Arts Council here on Wednesday.

Renowned artiste Adeel Hashmi, actress Hania Amir, Nirmal Bano and hundreds of male and female students of leading universities of the country participated in the second day’s events. The title of Best Short International and Best Director (Short Int’l) was won by Cannibal while the Best Cinematography (Short Int’l) and Best Editing (Short Int’l) competition was won by Anita. ‘Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse’ was declared the Best Int’l Feature Film. A panel of top judges monitored the performance of all participating students cautiously before deciding the winners and other position holders. On the second and final day of the International Film Festival, different cultural bands presented beautiful performances besides establishing multiple cultural stalls to attract the large gathering. A movie-making and screen-writing workshop was also organised in the Int’l Film Festival. Top film and drama directors and experts of the country delivered lectures during the workshops. A large number of art lovers were there to watch the enthralling creative performances of students belonging to top universities of the country.

Expressing their views, students said that creative programmes like this should be organised more frequently so that potential young students can demonstrate their true talent at a bigger platform.

Following are the results:

Title-Winners: Best Short International: Cannibal, Best Director (Short Int’l): Cannibal, Best Cinematography (Short Int’l): Anita

Best Editing (Short Int’l): Anita, Best Feature Film Int’l: Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse, Best Director Feature Int’l: Laura Lehmus - Sweet Disaster, Best Screenplay Feature Int’l: The Hotel, Best Doc Short (International): Laboratory No. 2, Best Direction (Doc Short Int’l): Laboratory No. 2

Best cinematography (Doc Short Int’l): Storgetnya, Best Documentary - Long Int’l: Geeta, Best Director (Documentary - Long Int’l): Diogo Varela Silva (Do Bairro), Best Music Video – International: Part Twelve, Best Animation Int’l: The Rotation Best Direction Animation Int’l: The Rotation Best Cinematography Animation Int’l: Ajjigiingiluktaaqtugut (We Are All Different), Best Editing Animation Int’l: The Rotation Best Rising Youth Film: Rose by the Street Tree, Best Short Local: Flying in Darkness, Best Direction Short Local: Amber Best Animation Local: Ssh Best Doc Short Local: The Land of My Forefathers Best Cinematography Doc Short Local: The Land of My Forefathers Best Music Video - Local: Pakar Dhakar – Baydari.