8 witnesses cross-examined in Sialkot lynching case

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday cross-examined statements of eight private witnesses in lynching case of a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot.

Previously, the court had recorded statement of Chief Investigation Officer. The court has adjourned the hearing by Thursday (today). The court has so far cross-examined statements of 26 prosecution witnesses. The prosecution had filed separate challans against the adult and juvenile accused in the court.

Paragon case adjourned: An accountability court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon housing scam. Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared before the court and marked his attendance. However, Khawaja Saad Rafique didn’t join the proceedings due to his engagements in Islamabad.

The court has adjourned by April 11. According to the reference, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority.