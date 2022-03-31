No conspiracy against govt will succeed: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the opposition had put the national interests at stake for personal gains, however, no conspiracy against the PTI government would succeed as it had only served the masses.

He said this during a meeting with Punjab ministers, PML-N MPA Ashraf Ansari and other elected representatives. Matters pertaining to mutual interest and political situation came under discussion in the meeting.

The CM talking on this occasion, said that he never allowed personal interest to prevail upon national interest. Usman Buzdar vowed that he was standing by Prime Minister Imran Khan and would continue to do so. Those who met included Hamid Yar Hiraj, Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Rana Shahbaz Ahmed, Ghazeen Abbasi, Syed Raza Bukhari, Mahinder Paul Singh, Sardar Ahmed Ali Dreshak and others. Chief Whip Punjab Assembly/MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Tahir Bashir Cheema, Raza Dreshak were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has paid rich tribute to great sacrifice of six martyred Pakistan Army officers and Jawans who were performing their duties in a United Nations Congo Mission and embraced martyrdom in a helicopter accident.

The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathies and sorrows to the families of the martyrs. He said that the officers and Jawans of Pakistan Army Aviation Unit, by laying down their lives, set a high example of being dutiful. The CM paid tributes to the martyrs and added the whole nation is proud of their officers and Jawans for embracing martyrdom while performing their duties in Congo UN mission.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said negative politics by the opposition was harming the country and added that the nation would never forgive those who created political turmoil. Talking to various members of the provincial assembly here, he vowed to support Prime Minister Imran Khan till his last breath and asserted that he toiled away to fulfil the party’s manifesto.

Usman Buzdar said that PM Imran Khan was the only ray of hope and the nation firmly stood with him, adding that 220 million people knew who was the robber and who was the leader. Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a strong message of self-respect to the nation and taught it to live with honour and dignity, he said.

Those who met the CM included Sardar Asif Nakai, Ashfa Riaz, Akhtar Hayat, Saleem Sarwar Jora, Liaquat Ali, Amir Nawaz Chandia, Gulraiz Afzal, Ejaz Bandesha and PTI ticket-holder Ahmed Chattha.