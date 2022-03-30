3 shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three persons were killed when armed rivals opened fire on a taxi in Tehkal on Tuesday.
An official said one Yousuf Amin was killed while Hazrat Wali and Hanifullah were wounded when armed men opened fire on their car. The two persons also succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Police said an old enmity stated to be the reason behind the gruesome murder.
MANSEHRA: A man gunned down his wife in Haryala area here on Tuesday, officials.The accused Mohammad Iqbal, according...
PESHAWAR: Tariq Khan of Pakistan Wapda and Gul Khan of Sindh claimed Mr and Junior Mr Pakistan titles in the 69th...
TIMERGARA: Awami National Party provincial head Aimal Wali Khan on Tuesday said the selected prime minister could go...
PESHAWAR: Enraged by suspension of water supply to the farmers in the multi-billion Baizai irrigation canal in Katlang...
PESHAWAR: Certificates were distributed on Tuesday among the youth from the merged areas who attended digital skills...
PESHAWAR: The district agriculture department on Tuesday distributed tomato seeds among the farmers of Barang and...
