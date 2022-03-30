 
3 shot dead in Peshawar

By Bureau report
March 30, 2022

PESHAWAR: Three persons were killed when armed rivals opened fire on a taxi in Tehkal on Tuesday.

An official said one Yousuf Amin was killed while Hazrat Wali and Hanifullah were wounded when armed men opened fire on their car. The two persons also succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Police said an old enmity stated to be the reason behind the gruesome murder.

