Farhan wins RMTA Tennis League

KARACHI: Sindh’s number one tennis player Farhan Altaf won the 2nd RMTA Tennis League that concluded at RMTA Academy Courts on Tuesday.

Farhan scored the highest points in the round robin matches of men’s singles category to clinch the trophy.

Omer Shahid Maniya, Nadir Mirza, and Ibrahim Iltifat secured second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

In the boys under-15 singles category, Ahsan Ahmed got first position and Soyam Mukesh achieved second position while Nael Mirza and Dhuraf Das took third and fourth positions respectively.