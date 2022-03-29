No doubt about political parties’ loyalty to country: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Ahsan Iqbal has said Prime Minister Imran Khan portrays himself as a great leader like Quaid-i-Azam and Allam Iqbal and calls all opposition leaders thieves, robbers and traitors, which is not a democratic attitude.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said, “We are all Pakistanis and we can oppose each other politically but we cannot be enemies of each other. All political parties are Pakistani and there is no doubt about their commitment and loyalty to the country and its people. They all are working to solve issues of people. We should promote unity and tolerance in the country instead of hatred.”
RAWALPINDI: The security forces have killed four terrorists and recovered heavy weapons during an operation in Jhallar...
KARACHI: PTI’s dissident member of National Assembly Basit Bukhari said Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan, having...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the religion card should not be used,...
KARACHI: Negating reports that MQMP wanted to become part of the provincial government, Sindh Information and Labour...
ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari addressed PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif as “Prime Minister” in the...
Comments