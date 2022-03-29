 
close
Tuesday March 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

No doubt about political parties’ loyalty to country: Ahsan

By News Desk
March 29, 2022
No doubt about political parties’ loyalty to country: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Ahsan Iqbal has said Prime Minister Imran Khan portrays himself as a great leader like Quaid-i-Azam and Allam Iqbal and calls all opposition leaders thieves, robbers and traitors, which is not a democratic attitude.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said, “We are all Pakistanis and we can oppose each other politically but we cannot be enemies of each other. All political parties are Pakistani and there is no doubt about their commitment and loyalty to the country and its people. They all are working to solve issues of people. We should promote unity and tolerance in the country instead of hatred.”

Comments