SC orders arrest of those responsible for Sindh House incident

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed to arrest the elements responsible for Sindh House incident by today (Tuesday).

A five-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, heard the Presidential Reference seeking interpretation of Article 63(A) of the constitution.

During the hearing, the Sindh advocate-general raised the matter of the Sindh House incident. He complained that sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act(ATA) were not included in the FIR registered against the incident. At this, CJP Bandial rebuked the Sindh AG, telling him to reach out to the relevant forum in this regard. “Should the court start hearing the [matter of] the FIR?” The Islamabad advocate-general informed the court that 11 people were arrested in the Sindh House case but released on bail. The CJP directed the Islamabad advocate-general to arrest the elements responsible for the Sindh House incident by tomorrow (Tuesday) and submit a report in court. He also warned of judicial action in case the orders were not followed.