1,100 degrees awarded at SSUET’s 25th convocation

The Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), in its 25th convocation on Sunday, awarded 1,100 degrees to graduating students of BS and MS programmes.

The position holders received gold, silver and bronze medals for securing highest marks in various disciplines. Addressing the convocation, businessman Bashir Jan Muhammad said, “We all live in a complex environment where knowledge and skills only matter. The job situation is unpredictable and highly competitive. My advice to graduates is to keep updating their knowledge base throughout their career and get themselves prepared to cope with emerging technologies and advancements taking place in various fields and accept challenges boldly.”

He said that the university management had a long history of a proven track of successful development, the will, determination, and potential to bring change to the university according to the dynamics of the environment, and the university has the capacity for change.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology Jawaid Anwar said that although the whole social and cultural structure had changed into a new mode of routine life due to Covid-19, Sir Syed University successfully endeavored not to let the situation affect the academic activities, maintaining quality performance in the crucial period of the Covid pandemic, and implemented the fully integrated Campus Management System.

The present era is of block chain, artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies, he remarked. These technologies will not only provide employment to the students but also take them to entrepreneurship, he said, adding that the role of universities is not limited to awarding degrees to the students; it is their duty to link them to the industries and economic activities.

Presenting the progress report of Sir Syed University, Vice Chancellor Prof Vali Uddin said that today the convocation was awarding 1,043 Bachelor and 54 master’s degrees to the passing students. It is to be noted that during the last 26 years, the university has produced 23,211 undergraduates, 561 graduates and seven postgraduate students.

The SSUET organised the grand finale of the NIB competition as national host at Sir Syed Memorial Hall at Islamabad and President Arif Alvi was the chief guest of the event. Sir Syed University has successfully been selected for the 3rd batch, the number of applications received for Batch 3 was 28,000, and 74 per cent of the students of Batch 1 and Batch 2 got jobs.

ORIC will be participating in this international expo “Pakistan Tech Expo” at Silicon Valley in May 2022 with 3 SSUET projects and 1 SME. During the last 26 years, the university has granted scholarships of more than Rs524 million to 26,940 students. However, during the year under report, scholarships of Rs39.6 million have been given to 1,075 students on a merit and need basis.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that higher education has now become a tool of economic growth, and the present-day society needs technical skills besides education that plays an effective role in the technologically advance world. He advised the fresh graduates to update their knowledge throughout their careers to cope with emerging technologies and advancements in different professional fields.