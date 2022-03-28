Student killed over minor issue in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A student of class-seven was shot dead by two suspects over a complaint of raising disturbance by raising loud noise in the residential area at Ranipur in Khairpur on Sunday.
The suspects killed the student of class-seven Yaqeen Ali Shahani at Ranipur in district Khairpur. The parents of the deceased told the police that suspects Ghouso, Yaqoob and others resorted to killing their son under the influence of alcohol and over the complaint of the neighbours. The police had recorded the statement of the parents of the deceased and started investigation of the incident.
The administration stopped the private media from entering the PTI rally
The Islamabad police put the figure at 60,000-70,000 while the Intelligence Bureau said the number was 26,000
Thousands of secondary school girls had flocked to classes
Shehbaz Sharif urged the masses to join the “Mehngai Mukao March” to get rid of Prime Minister Imran Khan
Ukraine was making a new push to get civilians out of the city
Hong Kong has imposed some of the world’s harshest travel restrictions under its zero-Covid policy
Comments