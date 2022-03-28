Student killed over minor issue in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A student of class-seven was shot dead by two suspects over a complaint of raising disturbance by raising loud noise in the residential area at Ranipur in Khairpur on Sunday.

The suspects killed the student of class-seven Yaqeen Ali Shahani at Ranipur in district Khairpur. The parents of the deceased told the police that suspects Ghouso, Yaqoob and others resorted to killing their son under the influence of alcohol and over the complaint of the neighbours. The police had recorded the statement of the parents of the deceased and started investigation of the incident.