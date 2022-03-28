Siraj claims Islamabad march to lead to PTI’s demise

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that the federal capital had been turned into a battlefield for the top slot of the country’s prime ministership among the princes of Lahore, Jialas of Larkana and the “fake” prime minister, which will result in further miseries for the masses.

He said the big gathering at the federal capital would prove a political demise for the ruling party. The JI chief expressed these views while addressing a big public gathering at the rest house ground in Timergara.

JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, former MNAs Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, Maulana Asadullah, former district nazim Muhammad Rasool Khan, JI Lower Dir ameer Aizazul Mulk Afkari and JI nominees for various slots in the upcoming local bodies polls were present on the occasion.

“The prime minister disappointed the people of Dir as he failed to announce even a single development project during his recent visit to Dir,” Siraj said, adding that if the prime minister was to come here only to abuse local residents, then he may have abused them from Islamabad, why he spent millions of rupees by visiting Dir.

He said the prime minister was crying at public gatherings that his members of parliament were being purchased but in fact, the premier himself was responsible for the sale and purchase of the lawmakers.

Terming the government and PDM as two sides of the same coin, the JI leader said both the government and the opposition was a club of thieves striving for getting the top position of the country in the guise of collectively running a movement against inflation and for restoration of real democracy in the country.

Addressing the gathering, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan alleged that PTI had deceived the people of Dir and Chitral and the two areas had been intentionally ignored in mega development projects whereas funds were collected in the name of developing tourism in these two areas were misappropriated.