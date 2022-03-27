PESHAWAR: Over 1035 violations of the code of conduct were reported to the Election Commission of Pakistan while 110 notices were served and 26 warnings were issued to candidates and politicians during the second phase of the local government polls scheduled for March 31.

An official of the ECP said disciplinary action was taken in 21 cases while 23 development works were stopped, which were in violation of the code of conduct.

According to the ECP, the highest number of violations, 242, has been reported in Mansehra, followed by 153 in Abbottabad and 141 in Kurram districts between March 14 and March 24. Only one violation was reported in Torghar district so far.

A total of Rs583,002 fine was imposed on candidates and politicians, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

A DMO has the authority to impose a fine up to Rs50,000 on a candidate or politician for breach of the code of conduct.

PM Imran Khan has so far been fined by the DMOs of three districts, including Lower Dir, Swat and Malakand. A total of Rs150,000 fine has been imposed on the prime minister, the highest on any politician in the second phase of the LG polls.

The latest notice has been served on the prime minister by the DMO Mansehra for addressing a public meeting on March 25.

Despite notices and fines imposed by the DMOs, more violations were reported in the last few weeks from almost all the 18 districts where polls are being held in the second phase on March 31. Even the top political stalwarts of different political parties never stopped from violations despite being fined and served notices.

The DMO Kurram on Saturday served notice on chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for addressing a public rally in Parachinar. The DMO had already written to the PPP leader not to violate the code of conduct. He has been directed to appear personally or through counsel on March 28 to explain his position.

Separately, the DMO Malakand has called Bilawal on March 27 (today) for addressing a rally in the district on March 23. Fine of Rs50,000 each was imposed on Bilawal and other PPP leaders in the first phase of the polls in December last year. The DMO Kurram also issued notices to MNAs Shehryar Afridi, Sajid Turi and MPA Amjid Afridi for addressing public meetings in violation of the code of conduct.

On Saturday, a notice was also served on the head of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq not to violate the code of conduct for the polls by addressing a public meeting in Timergara on March 27.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also sent a letter by the DMO Shangla not to attend a public meeting in the district on March 28 as it is a breach of the code of conduct.