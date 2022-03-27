ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday the participants of his party’s long march would arrive in Islamabad on Saturday and stay there for two-three days. And if the government posed any threat to them “we are also not wearing bangles either”, he added.

In an interview to the media, he warned the government “we are staying in our limits, and you should also keep your limits”. He said it was a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decision that talks should be held with all allies of the government. He said the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) was in talks with the PMLN, and they were settling matters between them.

He claimed that all matters with the government ally parties had been settled. Fazl said Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) had made no ministry offer. It wanted settlement with the PPP on the local governments bill, and their demand had been accepted.

The Maulana said everything had gone out of Imran Khan’s hands now; he was making last ditch attempts to save his government, but it was useless now. He said all other matters would be discussed after the decision on no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. He said in 2018 elections, people’s mandate was stolen through rigging, that was why the opposition wanted fresh elections now.