‘Students to acquire advanced technological skills’

SUKKUR: In order to equip students with advanced technological expertise, a memorandum of understanding was inked between Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skills Development Khairpur and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission.

Both institutions will start various industrial training and technical courses in advance python programming and application, certificate in IT

(CIT), networking and cloud computing technologies, hospitality and other fields.

Speaking on the occasion, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university Dr Noor Ahmed Shaikh said these courses will help students to become more proficient and professional in the industrial sector.

Director General NAVTTC, Sindh Nabila Omar said the training commission has planned to initiate technical and vocational training for semi or unskilled local youth to meet the required jobs for the upcoming China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

“The CPEC will attract more than 1.2 million direct jobs in various projects during next 10 years.

Besides, a large number of skilled workers are needed in the country,” said Nabila Omar.