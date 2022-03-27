Egypt’s FM to join summit of Arab, US diplomats

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Egypt’s foreign minister will take part in groundbreaking talks in Israel from Sunday alongside his counterparts from the US and three Arab states, an Israeli official said.
Sameh Shoukry will be joining US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco for a series of meetings hosted by their Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, an Israeli official told AFP on Saturday, condition of anonymity.
NEW YORK: New York mayor Eric Adams has ordered that every homeless encampment in the city should be taken down within...
BAGHDAD: Iraqi lawmakers failed again on Saturday to elect a new president due to the lack of a quorum in parliament,...
OSLO: Nearly half of Ukrainians aged 18-55 are ready to fight to defend their country against Russia, a poll conducted...
DOHA: Russia’s "bragging" about its nuclear weapons is fuelling a dangerous arms race, Ukraine President Volodymyr...
QUITO: An unusually long, intense and destructive rainy season in Ecuador has left 52 people dead and more than 100...
BEIJING: All 132 people aboard the plane that crashed into a mountainside in southern China this week have been...
