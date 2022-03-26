KOHAT: Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shahryar Khan Afridi on Friday said he would have conducted a suicide attack, targeting the ‘hypocrites’ sitting in the National Assembly if committing suicide had not been against the teachings of Islam.

He was speaking at a corner meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who are going to attend the ‘Amr Bil Maroof Jalsa’ of their party scheduled to be held in Islamabad on March 27.

In a reference to the dissident PTI MNAs, who have threatened to defect and vote against the prime minister in no-confidence motion, Shahryar Afridi said that had it not been ‘haram’ to commit suicide, he would have targeted them by strapping explosives to his body.

He said that he would have destroyed the foundations of the ‘hypocrites’, who were ‘undermining’ the country. Shahryar Khan Afridi is the second member of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet who has uttered similar jargon.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan threatened the opposition parties that he would turn into a suicide bomber and blow up the entire opposition. “The suicide is ‘haram’, but I wish to be a suicide bomber and blow up the entire opposition,” the minister told a rally and it had gone viral.