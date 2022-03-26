 
Saturday March 26, 2022
Can someone else take advantage of situation? If anyone so interested, let them take over, says Zardari

By Our Correspondent
March 26, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed his confidence about the success of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“I am 100 per cent confident that the no-confidencewill be successful. Insha-Allah things will be better,” he said while talking to the media prior to attending the parliamentary party meeting of the combined opposition at the Parliament House on Friday.

In a reply to a question about taking advantage of the situation by some undemocratic forces, the former president said that the strategy for them is the same; if anyone is so interested, let them come and take over the country.

Asked if he was inviting someone, Zardari replied in a lighter vein, “I am inviting you.” In reply to a question, he said the allies could form a government with the help of the opposition. Asked if the Speaker does not allow tabling of the no-confidence motion, Zardari said, “Then we will protest”.

