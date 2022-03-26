Powerful being held accountable for first time: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the powerful were being held accountable under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the first time in country’s history.

Responding to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s statement, he said those who had been taking turns in forming governments in the past were barred from looting under the PTI government. “Today, all politically retarded (opposition) have united to fight Imran Khan but like before this time too humiliation will be their destiny,” he said.

He said the incompetent opposition leaders, who have gathered against Imran Khan, were nothing but losers. “Some of them escape to London after hearing about their accountability, while some get a backache. Those who have plundered the province of Sindh are also hiding themselves under fake illnesses. But the nation knows their corrupt faces and deeds,” he said.