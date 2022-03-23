ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that it is a challenge how to protect our new generation from culture that is coming through social media.

Addressing the OIC session on Monday, he pointed out that one of the ideals of the forum was to protect Islamic values and believed that Islamic values had never been under a more serious threat. He explained that when he had become the prime minister he asked the police chief about the crime chart and was shocked to see that sex crimes, child abuse and rape cases were rising in the country.

Pakistan, he continued, has an increased divorce rate, rising vulgarity, which is because the more a society gets permissive, the more it has a direct impact on the family system. He contended that one of the most important things about Islam is that it protects the family system; it has values like respecting parents and teachers.

“However, the culture that is coming through social media, we really need to think how we are going to protect our generations,” he warned and emphasised that self-belief could help the Islamic world revive its glory and address its common challenges.

He added terrorism had nothing to do with Islam and the moment someone was described as a moderate Muslim, it automatically tagged others as radicals. He also urged the Muslim countries to take a stand on it.