City Council inaugural session: Peshawar mayor vows to serve all

PESHAWAR: Mayor of the City Metropolitan government Zubair Ali has said that all elected members of the City Government should work for the development of provincial capital.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the City Metropolitan government at the City Council Hall which was chaired by Convener Malik Tariq, he said serving the residents of the provincial capital regardless of their religion, language political affiliation was the responsibility of the members.

The mayor, who is the son of a Jamiat Ulema-e- -Islam Fazl leader, Ghulam Ali said members should not have personal differences with one another and work to resolve all issues through mutual efforts and cooperation. He said that for the first time voters have elected a mayor through a direct vote.

Zubair Ali said it was his responsibility to go to any length for addressing the issues being faced by the people of Peshawar. He said all neighbourhood councils chairmen would be provided offices and other facilities. He said that all chairmen would be provided equal funds for the uplift of their respective councils.

The mayor vowed to utilize all resources for the Safe City Project and the installation of CCTV cameras in bazaars and streets of the city. He said that Mohalladars would be reintroduced to maintaining law and order at the grassroots level as that would help the representatives to resolve issues.

Zubair Ali said suggestions from all chairmen would be sought for addressing the traffic issue in Peshawar.