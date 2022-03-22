Dr Mehdi Hasan paid tribute

Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said that late Dr Mehdi Hasan dedicated his life for humanity and he was a powerful voice for human rights.

He was addressing a condolence reference organised by Punjab University School of Communication Studies (SCS) in the memory of eminent teacher, researcher, intellectual and human rights activist Dr Mehdi Hassan (late) here Monday. In his address, Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter said that Dr Mehdi Hassan's services to Punjab University and the department would always be remembered. He said that Dr Mehdi Hassan played a vital role in improving the quality of education. He said that Dr Mehdi always raised his voice for human rights. He said that Dr Mehdi was an institution in him and he saw the field of journalism flourishing in his life. Dr Qamar Abbas said that Dr Hasan was a lively personality and a human rights activist. Prof Dr Shafiq Jullandhry said that the youth should show courage, truthfulness and integrity in their professional lives like Dr Mehdi Hassan which was a better way to pay homage to the deceased.