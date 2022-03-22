Air Marshal Zahid becomes Vice Chief of Air Staff

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Monday appointed Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood as Vice Chief of the Air Staff.
Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in April, 1987, said a PAF media release. During his illustrious career, he has commanded Combat Commanders' School and an operational air base.
In his staff appointments, the Air Marshal served at Air Headquarters as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), Director General C4I and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans).
Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, National Defence University Islamabad and Air Command and Staff Course, USA.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on petitions against PECA Ordinance due to the...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday appointed Federal Minister Asad Umar as an amicus curiae in the case...
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reserved a total number of 1,278 posts for the minorities against their five per...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Red Crescent Society , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has launched a major relief operation in Chitral...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan turned up at the provincial assembly on Monday after a long...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for IT, Science and Technology, and Food Muhammad Atif Khan on Monday...
Comments