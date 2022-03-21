JUIF caravan to leave for Islamabad on March 25

NOWSHERA: The local leaders and activists of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) on Sunday pledged to give a tit-for-tat response to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf if the rulers deviated from the legal and constitutional process during the voting on no-trust move at the National Assembly session on March 25.
The pledge came at a meeting of JUIF various wings at Manki Sharif, which was presided by party district chief Qari Muhammad Aslam Haqqani and hosted by member Provincial Assembly Liaqat Khattak and Ahad Khattak. Speaking on the occasion, they said that thousands of party workers and activists from Nowshera would leave for Islamabad on the voting day of the no-trust move at the National Assembly session.
They said that days of government were numbered and its ousting was the need of the time. They said the public meeting at D-Chowk would prove the last nail in the coffin of PTI incapable government and people would heave a sigh of relief.
