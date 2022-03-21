LeBron becomes second all-time leading NBA scorer

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James moved into second place on the NBA’s all-time regular season points scoring rankings on Saturday but could not prevent the Los Angeles Lakers from slumping to defeat against the Washington Wizards.

James produced a typically virtuoso performance to finish with 38 points and 10 rebounds at the Wizards’ Capital One Arena.

That was enough to power James past Karl Malone into second place in the regular season scorers rankings with 36,947 points.

But it did not stop the Lakers from sliding to a jarring 127-119 loss against a Wizards side which had been on a six-game losing streak.

“Just to be a part of this league for as many years as I’ve been a part of it, to be linked with some of the greatest to ever play this game, guys I’ve watched or studied, or read about, or inspired to be like, I’m just lost for words for it,” James said of his scoring achievement.