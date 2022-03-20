Walima of ex-MPA’s son held

ABBOTTABAD: The walima of Babar Khan Jadoon, the son of former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Inayatullah Khan Jadoon turned into a political gathering.

The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) were present at the function discussing the no-confidence motion against the prime minister as well as on holding of the second phase of the local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Politicians, doctors, lawyers, bureaucrats, journalists and businessmen attended the wedding ceremony. Former governor Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan, former chief minister Sabir Shah, former senator Javed Abbasi, former deputy speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MPA Aurangzeb Nalotha, Former MPA Qazi Asad, Ayub Afridi, Sardar Shamoon Yar Khan and others attended the gathering.

A large number of lawyers including President High Court Bar Association Sabir Tanoli also attended the walima. They discussed the current prevailing political situation in the country.