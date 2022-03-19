PESHAWAR: As many as 2,326 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 1,646 most sensitive for the second phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that 351general councillors had been elected unopposed.

Besides, 533 women councillors, 151 peasant councillors, 233 youth councillors and 50 minorities councillors were also elected unopposed. "There are a total of 28,020 candidates in the run for different categories in the polls. As many as 651 contenders are flexing muscles for 65 slots of mayor and chairmen tehsil councils, 12,980 are in the run for the slot of general councillors, 2,668 for women councillors, 6,451 for peasant councillors, 5213 for youth councillors while 57 were in run for the seats of minorities councilors," said the official.

A total of 6,176 polling stations will be set up for the second phase of the local bodies' elections in 18 districts of the province on March 31. Closed-circuit television cameras will be installed and more security will be provided at most sensitive polling stations.

According to ECP, a total of 8.057 million voters will cast their vote in the second phase. An official said a meeting was held at the office of Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash regarding arrangement for the second phase of the LG polls.

Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari and heads of the departments concerned attended the meeting. Provincial Election Commissioner Mohammad Raziq and other officials briefed the meeting about the arrangements for the polls.

Meanwhile, the ECP on Friday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary to transfer deputy commissioner Torghar for using derogatory language against the district monitoring officer of the ECP. The ECP wrote a letter to the chief secretary for the immediate transfer of DC Torghar. It asked him not to post the official in any district where the second phase of the local government elections was being held.

The letter stated that the DMO approached DC Torghar to seek help in removing banners and panaflexes displayed in violation of the code of conduct. However, it added, the DC used abusive language and prevented him from discharging his official duties.