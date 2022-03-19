Woman constable dies in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A woman constable of the Islamabad Police died on Friday under mysterious circumstances after she went to the residence of a superintendent of police (SP) at Luqman Hakeem Road falling in the jurisdiction of Aapbara Police Station.

The police sources said that the lady constable reportedly went to the SP’s residence at about 11 am on Friday, while the SP took her to Polyclinic at about 2pm, claiming she fell unconscious due to a heart attack. The police officer introduced the constable as his niece; however she died in the hospital.

In addition, some sources said that the SP told them that the lady constable took some poisonous pills due to unknown reasons, giving rise to a number of questions over the actual cause of death of girl, such as why the high-ups were not informed about the incident.

Following the incident, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad constituted a team headed by the DIG (Operations) to investigate the case and resolve the mystery of death of 21-year-old lady constable, who joined the Islamabad Police Force in 2019. The high level team, led by the DIG (Operations), has started an investigation to unearth the mystery of lady constable’s death.