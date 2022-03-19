Dr Tariq Rafi appointed Sindh HEC interim chairman

KARACHI: Professor Dr Tariq Rafi has been appointed as Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission in place of Dr Asim Hussain for the interim period of three months, says a notification.

According to sources, the Sindh HEC Act stipulates that when the chairman is not present, the chief minister may appoint a member as chairman for three months. They said that a summary was sent to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah last week listing three names, including Dr Pirzada Qasim, former vice chancellor of Karachi University, Dr Nowshad A. Sheikh, former vice chancellor Liaquat Medical Universit,y and Dr Tariq Rafi, Chairman Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee.

The sources said consultations were held between Sindh Chief Minister and Dr Asim Hussain regarding the appointment of new chairman after the summary was moved, adding it was decided to appoint Dr Pirzada Qasim, an experienced candidate having served as vice chancellor in three different universities, as the new chairman HEC Sindh.

However, this did not happen and there was a great deal of maneuvering and recommendation for the appointment of chairman Sindh HEC. According to sources, there is a strong possibility that an advertisement will now be published for the permanent chairman of Sindh HEC and the chairman of the Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee.