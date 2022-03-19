Intoxicated with power, the PTI leadership is now prepared to fight their final battle on D-day (March 28) to sustain their regime. PDM leaders, on the other hand, are determined to achieve power through a penalty corner. Leaders of both sides are inviting their poverty-stricken workers to fight in order to save their political castles, even though people are already burdened by inflation and the country’s economy is weak. Most economic and industrial activity is at a standstill, but these rulers are busy churning out stories of progress and achievements.

What good are new faces if they are to follow the old policies and practices? It is high time someone realised that the country is in a chaotic situation. One hopes that some energetic and patriotic group comes forward to lead the country out of this mess.

Ali Ashraf Khan

Karachi