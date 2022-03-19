Lahore Literary Festival kicks off

LAHORE:The 10th edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) kicked off with introductory remarks from LLF Chairman Iqbal Z Ahmed and founder Razi Ahmed at Alhamra Art Centre on Friday. UK High Commissioner, the Spanish ambassador also spoke on this occasion followed by short lectures from Marc Baer, Ahdaf Soueif and FS Aijazuddin.

This year LLF has brought together speakers and performers from eight countries. Day-long talks and performances will continue on Saturday and Sunday at LLF 2022, a free and open to public annual event. There will be 27 sessions including talks planned for children on Saturday (today) from 12:00 pm till 8:30 pm. LLF’s efforts have garnered acclaim for Lahore and Pakistan in the foreign and local press. UNESCO designated Lahore a City of Literature because of these efforts. The UK High Commissioner said, “My time in Pakistan is giving me deep optimism.”