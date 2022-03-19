Pakistan will go all out to win final Test, says Saqlain

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq is expecting a result in the series decider here and reiterated that Pakistan will follow the course of playing tough cricket.

Talking to media here on Friday, Saqlain said the Australians play tough cricket and obviously “we have to play tough cricket against them”. Besides the Paksitan’ coach stay firmed that they would give their best to ensure the final Test be result-oriented. “After our fight back [in Karachi match] we are very optimistic and we will play hard to get a result and obviously we also want a result and to win this series.

Saqlain Mushtaq heaped praises on the Pakistan team for pulling off a rearguard draw against Australia in the second Test of the ongoing series. “History was made in the second Test against Australia and I am extremely proud of the way the whole team showed character,” he said.

“The players turned the impossible into possible. I am proud the way the whole team has made history,” he added. However Saqlain claimed that the National Stadium Karachi (NSK)’s pitch had all the elements for Test cricket in it. He didn’t agree that the pitches for the first two Tests were not prepared to Pakistan’s strength.

“Yes the surface for the second Test was on a slower side but it ticked all the boxes. It fulfilled all requirements to have a good Test as it had spin, reverse swing and uneven bounce. Both teams fought hard and made it a memorable Test match,” he said.

Pakistan head coach also backed the middle-order batter, Fawad Alam, for his below-par performance in the second Test. “I think Fawad performed in his way. He could not get a chance to bat in the first Test, while a couple of good balls resulted in his dismissals in the second Test,” he said.

Saqlain also commented on Yasir Shah’s inclusion and revealed lack of match fitness halted Yasir from making it to the Playing XI. Saqlain concluded that the home side is confident to win the series by winning the third Test. The final match of the series between Pakistan and Australia will begin from Monday.