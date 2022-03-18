Reunion of CB College alumni

Rawalpindi : The most beautiful things are not associated with money; they are memories and moments. If you don’t celebrate those, they can pass you by. So probably with this thought in mind, the CB College for Women, Rawalpindi Alumni Association held a get-together at the Rawalpindi Gymkhana, out in the back lawn, which was attended by a number of alumnae - I will not use the word ‘old’ because it has another connation and not complimentary to all the young at heart ladies present!

The reunion was held after a gap of three years - not for a lack of will but because of the restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic. Anyway, seeing the smiling faces and the happy interaction between classmates and other friends, the event can be termed a success - even though everyone from Islamabad thinks Rawalpindi is ‘too far away’ and are reluctant to come here, many did manage to do so! There was some light hearted banter about this remark as the Pindi ‘girls’ wanted to know if they could make it to the sister city, why not the other way around?

After most of the attendees had gathered, Tehmeena Malik, the active alumna who organizes the event every time “as it is a pleasure,” welcomed them warmly; appreciated their support and participation to make the event a success and said it was a great opportunity to renew contacts; bond, reflect and reminisce on the time spent in college. “It gives us an occasion to recall the escapades, the bliss of those carefree days which are to be cherished,” she said.