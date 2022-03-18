SBP to organise housing festival

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would organise a two-day ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ (MPMG) festival in Faisalabad, where banks to provide information on MPMG financing facility and builders would be showcasing their projects, a statement said on Thursday.

The central bank would hold the event at Circle Club Faisalabad on March 19 and 20, 2022, it informed, adding, the Mela (festival) will remain open for public from 11:00 am to 08:00 pm on both the days.

SBP is organising the event in collaboration with banks and Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA).

In the festival, banks will provide information on the MPMG financing facility whereas builders, developers and real estate agents will showcase the projects in which people could purchase housing units or apartments using the financing facility.

The participants would have an opportunity to obtain information about their eligibility for availing the subsidised housing finance and their monthly installments based on amount of financing and monthly income, SBP said.

They will also be able to apply for financing from the banks, which may give an in-principal approval then and there. The event would also be broadcasted live on SBP’s facebook page, it informed.