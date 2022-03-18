LAHORE: In a concert profanity, two members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday termed their political opponents pimps and prostitutes.

In his scurrilous outburst, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill swore at his own party member representing minorities, Dr Ramesh Kumar, and termed him a political pimp. In a TV talk show, Gill first took a moral stance, stating the PTI critics of the prime minister should resign from their party, but when Ramesh interjected, Gill burst out and called him pimp three times. He also accused Ramesh of beseeching him to help him sell a fake cancer medicine in Punjab. Ramesh rejected the allegation, asking why was he recalling that now.

Ramesh said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is a good man but his advisers ruined everything.” SAPM’s allegation, however, leaves a question to be answered: If a PTI legislator was trying to sell a fake medicine, why Dr Gill did not proceed against him?

In another TV show, PTI MNA Alya Hamza said a prostitute is better than these politicians (who are taking on the prime minister), adding pimps are sitting in Sindh House which has turned into a brothel house.