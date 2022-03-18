ISLAMABAD: As two dozen disgruntled PTI MNAs shifted to the Sindh House and almost a dozen spoke to the media, a flurry of claims of different groups claiming support of MPs in different numbers went on.

One group claimed the support of 9 MNAs were being hosted at the Sindh House, while one was lodged at the Parliamentary Lodges, while Raja Riaz, leader of the Jehangir Tarin group, told Geo News that he has the backing of 24 MNAs. Ramesh Kumar claimed 33MPs have quit the PTI fold including three ministers.



The Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed raised the stakes higher by advising Imran to promulgate governor's rule in Sindh for violating the law and Constitution.

According to sources, PTI members currently staying at the Sindh House are Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher Waseer, Rana Qasim Noon, Ghaffar Wattoo, Noor Alam Khan, Riaz Mazari, Basit Bukhari, Khawaja Sheraz, Nuzhat Pathan, and Wajeeha Akram. Ahmad Hasan Dehar is staying at Parliament Lodges. Sources added that a list containing the names of MNAs staying at the Sindh House has been sent to PM Imran Khan. But MNA member Ramesh Kumar, who is also staying at the Sindh House, claimed that three federal ministers have also quit the ruling PTI alongside 30 MNAs.

Earlier, PTI’s estranged leader and prominent member of the Jehangir Tareen group, Raja Riaz, claimed the backing of at least 24 disgruntled MNAs of the ruling PTI have shifted to the Sindh House after the police action in the Parliament Lodges. TV footage showed several other lawmakers from the ruling PTI staying in the Sindh House, reflecting a possible switchover to the opposition. PTI MNAs Malik Nawab Sher Waseer and Riaz said that around 24 PTI members have been staying in the Sindh House right now. They further said that many others were ready to come here, however, PML-N was unable to accommodate all the members.

Waseer also said he would not contest the next general elections on a PTI ticket. While Riaz claimed that 24 members are staying in the Sindh House, Hamid Mir claimed that according to his counting 20 PTI MNAs are present in Sindh House. The Geo News showed some of the MNAs performing ablution and offering Namaz, while others spoke on camera including some women MNAs.

Talking to Capital Talk host, Hamid Mir, Raja Riaz claimed that if Prime Minister Imran Khan assures all MNAs that no coercive action will be taken against those who decided to vote against him on the day of the no-confidence motion, they are ready to go back to the Parliament Lodges. PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan, who received a show-cause notice for criticising PTI leadership in the NA, said we have come on our accord and are not here due to any coercion. Another MNA, Hussain Dehr denied taking money for switching sides and dubbed it an allegation. He said the PM and the CM may get him arrested but he will not be coerced to vote for the prime minister. The same sentiment was repeated by Basit Sultan, who clarified they were not being held hostage at the Sindh House. Rana M Qasim said the country has been internationally isolated due to the policies of the PTI government and the economy is in shambles. Rana Mazari said they represented the Seraiki province group and only sought development in that backward region. He also rejected the notion of taking money to switch sides. Riaz told Hamid Mir said several disgruntled leaders were avoiding the camera. However, he said that all of them have confirmed they are staying at the Sindh House out of fear of police action similar to that in Parliament Lodges on March 10.

Meanwhile, Prime Miniter Imran Khan chaired a meeting of his media team and advisers and tasked Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to woo the disgruntled lawmakers of the ruling party to offset the opposition’s no-trust move. Federal Ministers Fawad Ch, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Speaker Asad Qaisar, Advisor Babar Awan and leader of house in Senate Shahzad Wasim

Names of some of the probable defectors shocked the meeting which included women MNAs as well as some of those who had made it to the Parliament for the first time. During the meeting, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad suggested to the prime minister to impose the governor's rule in Sindh. The minister alleged that the Sindh House has been exposed, adding that provincial money was being used for horse-trading. While reportedly the PM appeared in agreement with the proposal, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar opposed the idea. The PM agreed to the proposal of summoning the parliamentary party meeting to show which of the members are still siding with the government. Sources privy to the meeting said it was decided to strictly monitor the lawmakers and Sindh House to ensure that no one falls prey to horse-trading. Civilian intelligence agencies were directed to closely observe the location, mobile phone data and the movement of lawmakers, and report to the premier on a daily basis.

The Sindh House started making headlines after a federal minister accused the PPP of using the building for its "nefarious designs." Talking to journalists, Fawad Chaudhry said that the Sindh House has become the hub of horse-trading ahead of voting on the no-trust motion. He maintained the government was planning a “big action at the Sindh House."

The PDM leader and JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed MQM and PMLQ are prepared to support the PDM, while BAP would also join them. Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi has reached the United Kingdom on a "politically important" visit, sources at the Islamabad International Airport revealed. According to sources, Elahi has left for London on flight BA 260, adding that the minister will attend political meetings in London. The minister, while talking to Geo News, said that he has come to London on a private visit. He also said that he would inform the media if any meetings take place, adding that he would return to Pakistan in three to four days.