In letter to DG ISI: Probe sought into Aseefa drone incident

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday wrote a letter to DG ISI Lt General Nadeem Anjum and demanded an investigation into the incident of drone camera of a private TV channel that hit Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, younger daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, during the party’s long march at Khanewal.

The letter was written by PPP’s Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on behalf of the party, which said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who also accompanied by his sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, began an ‘Awami March’ to protest against the current government’s anti-people policies that started from Mazar-e-Quaid Karachi on February 27 and ended in Islamabad on March 8.

The letter further stated that when the long march reached Khanewal on March 4, the drone camera of a local TV channel flew suspiciously into PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s truck and targeted his sister Aseefa, injuring her substantially. “Ms Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari was immediately taken for medical attention and the matter was reported at the Khanewal Police Station. Given your organisation’s considerable expertise in investigation, we request that you look into the incident and uncover the facts,” the letter stated.

The letter stated that the PPP has taken this attack on Ms Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari seriously and is looking towards your organisation to investigate the matter in a through and unbiased manner. It is pertinent to mention here that few days ago, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, during a press conference in Islamabad, had urged the DG ISI to investigate the matter.