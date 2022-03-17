ISLAMABAD/ PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued show-cause notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and federal and provincial ministers for violating the code of conduct by holding a public rally in Swat, local media reported.

The ECP issued notices to the prime minister, KP CM, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister Murad Saeed, provincial ministers Mohibullah and Dr Amjad Ali for violating rules and regulations.

The notices were also issued by the Swat district monitoring officer. The notices directed the PM, KP CM, federal and provincial ministers to appear in person or through counsel on March 18.

Earlier, the ECP wrote to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the third time in one week not to violate the code of conduct for the elections as he is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kurram district on March 18.

The latest letter was sent to the PM and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday through their secretaries from the office of the district monitoring officer Kurram Khushal Zada.

An official of the ECP said the DMO wrote to the PM and CM KP through their secretaries after reports that they were going to address a public meeting in Kurram, a district where local government elections are being held in the second phase of the polls on March 31.

The official said the two public office holders were informed that the public meeting and canvassing for any candidate was in violation of the code of conduct for the elections. It advised the PM and CM KP not to violate any provision of the code of conduct and directions of the ECP.

“In case of any violation, legal proceedings under Elections Act 2017 shall be initiated,” stated the notice. According to ECP under the revised code of conduct the parliamentarians were allowed to participate in the political gatherings subject to abiding by the code of conduct. However, it added that the president, prime minister, speaker, chief ministers, governors, mayor, tehsil chairman shall not participate in any manner.

A similar letter was sent to the PM by DMO Swat the other day. However, Imran Khan and other public office holders addressed a public gathering in the district on Wednesday. Last week, the DMO Lower Dir had issued notice to PM Imran Khan, Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Murad Saeed, Asad Umar, provincial cabinet members Shafiullah, Anwar Zeb and Liaqat Ali for violation of the code of conduct for the polls by addressing a rally in Timergara.

“The PM and others, however, were given time after their counsel appeared and sought some time for submitting their reply,” said a source. Before that, the commission earlier in January had stopped the PM and others from addressing a rally in Malakand division on January 27.

The local government elections are being held in Lower Dir and 17 other districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the second phase on March 31. Mayors and chairmen elected in the first phase took oath of their offices on Tuesday.