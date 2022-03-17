Japanese consul general honours AdPulse CEO Khurram Jaffrani

The consul general of Japan, Isomura Toshikazu, conferred a certificate of commendation upon the AdPulse Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khurram Jaffrani during a ceremony held at his residence.

Jaffrani was honoured for his valuable contribution towards trade and commerce in the corporate sector. The Japanese envoy said that the AdPulse CEO had made significant contributions to the corporate sector that earned him the prestigious award from Japan.

Isomura lauded the efforts of Jaffrani for the growth of businesses and development of cordial relationship between the two countries. “My Japanese friends have a profound role in my skill development and their training helped me boost my career,” said the AdPulse CEO at the ceremony. Addressing to the consul general, Jaffrani said the latter’s appreciation and support would encourage him to continue to work hard. “This award will always be dear to me because this award will motivate me to achieve more success in the future endeavours.”

Adpulse is a growth agency that helps its clients reach the next level. With a diverse cultural background and life experience, the CEO is admired for his efforts to make the organisation a better workplace, and provide a creative environment at his advertising and media agency where talent can thrive.

In 2022, he held an event to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan. To commemorate the 70 years of Pak-Japan relationship, Adpulse collaborated with the Consulate of Japan in Karachi and Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF), and produced a documentary along with holding a daylong exhibition, showcasing Japanese products. The exhibition was followed by a grand celebration.

Earlier in 2017, Jaffrani organised a conference to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan, which was attended by officials from both countries. Similarly in 2021, he held a ceremony to mark the 20-year journey of the PJBF.