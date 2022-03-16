Opposition will have to wait for 10 years in case of anarchy: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should understand the politics of Maula Jutt will not work and its consequences will be disastrous.

“If matters are not resolved then there will be ‘damadam mast qalandar.’ FC and Rangers have been called. The outcome of anarchy will be very dangerous. Then you will have to wait for 10 years instead of one year he said this while talking to media men here Tuesday.

He held the entire week from March 23 to 30 will be Judo Karate politics week. All are requested to avoid politics of anarchy and clash. He stated Maulana Fazlur Rehman is talking of long march. Maulana should understand Maula Jutt politics will not work. May be something else comes out instead of no confidence he cautioned.

He indicated umpires are with Pakistan and it is need of the country and anarchy should not spread. I am feeling danger of clash. There should be no clash and sanarchy. Otherwise the no confidence motion will be left in midway. “We stand with Imran Khan like a rock, he underlined.” “Imran Khan will succeed. But in both situation it is my request let the country not drift to anarchy.”

He observed Maulana is saying they have soaked the sticks in oil. Such talk does not suit Maulana Fazlur Rehman. No confidence is a democratic process. It should be dealt with in befitting manner.

Popular public meetings of Imran Khan are taking place, he said, adding certain MNAs will too review their decisions after one million people are assembled in Imran Khan public meeting on March 27 Sunday.

Some MNAs are feeling fear of non-issuance of party tickets to them in next election. We have to assure them that party ticket will be given to them too in next election. “I can advise Chaudhry brothers only this that they should stand with Imran Khan. I can only give them advice and can say nothing more than this. If I say something about PMLQ then they will get displeased. I will remain cautious till March 30,” he said.

He observed, “you should do come to cast vote as full protection will be provided to you. If anyone is stopped then I will be responsible.” One year more tenure of the government is left, he indicated but how unwise it is that they are going to pick a clash one year before election, he said.

Their number game of 172 members is not complete, he stated. “I am happy our allies are enjoying. All the allies will return to Imran Khan,” he said. Bids are being held for 172 votes. Bids are held but those who sell their loyalties don’t succeed too. They get defamed in the eyes of the people. Imran Khan has become more popular due to their follies. People have gone after these thieves by forgetting inflation and unemployment”, he added. People taunt me but I say to them I am leader of one vote because I have contested election for one or two seats, he maintained.