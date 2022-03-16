LG polls ECP advises PM against code of conduct violation

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan advising him not to violate the code of conduct for the election after the ruling party has scheduled a public meeting in Swat for March 16.

The ECP imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati for violating the code of conduct during the election campaign in Mansehra. An official of the ECP said the district monitoring officer (DMO) of Swat Saleemullah issued the notice to the PM through his secretary after reports that he was to address a public meeting on March 16.

"You are advised not to violate any provision of the code of conduct for the polls and directions of the Election Commission, failing which legal proceedings under Election Act 2017 shall be initiated against you," stated the notice served by the DMO on the prime minister through his secretary.

Swat is among the districts where local government elections are being held in the second phase on March 31. The notice mentioned that under the revised code of conduct, the parliamentarians were allowed to participate in the political gatherings subject to abiding by the code of conduct. It, however, added that the president, prime minister, speaker, chief ministers, governors, mayor, tehsil chairman, etc, shall not participate in such gatherings in any manner.

Last week, Dir Lower DMO Hamidullah had issued notice to the prime minister and other ministers after they addressed a public meeting in Timergara. Those who were issued notices included KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Parvez Khattak, Murad Saeed, Asad Umar, provincial cabinet members Shafiullah, Anwar Zeb and Liaqat Ali.

"You are required to appear in person or through counsel in this office along with a written statement on March 14 at 10:30 am," stated the notice to the PM and others. It mentioned that in case of failure to submit the written reply, or appearing in person or through counsel, an ex-parte decision will be taken under Section 234 of the Elections Act 2017.

A source said two ministers, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, were served another notice on Monday to appear before the ECP. "The PM and others, however, were given time after their counsel appeared and sought some time for submitting their reply," said the source. The Local Government elections are being held in Lower Dir and 17 other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the second phase on March 31.

Before that, the commission had earlier in January directed the Lower Dir administration and police to implement the code of conduct and stop a rally of the ruling party that was to be addressed by the prime minister in Timergara on January 27. The visit by the PM was postponed later.