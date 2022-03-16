SSU commandos to participate in UAE SWAT Challenge

The Special Security Unit’s SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team is participating in the ongoing international edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2022, hosted by Dubai Police at Al-Rowaiyah Range.
The SSU spokesman said the SWAT team, comprising eight commandos and led by DSP Aurangzeb Khan, is Pakistan’s first-ever such team representing the country in an international event.
In the event, which will end on March 17, 34 teams of various countries are competing in five categories. are participating. DIG Maqsood Ahmed said it was a moment of pride for all police departments.
