PPP, MQMP decide to work together in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) have reached an agreement and decided to work together “in greater interest of the country”.

The claim came through a PPP announcement on Monday after a meeting of the MQMP delegation with party’s top leaders, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, here at Zardari House.

The MQMP delegation consisted of Amir Khan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haq, Wasim Akhtar, Khwaja Izhar and Javed Hanif. From the PPP side, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Memon and Rukhsana Bangash attended the meeting.

Though the MQMP announcement also confirmed that both reached an understanding for betterment of the people of Sindh, the party was still undecided about supporting or not the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to PPP announcement, the two sides discussed the political situation in the country as well as the no-confidence motion against the PM. The PPP agreed to all points, raised by the MQMP on the matter, according to sources.

Party sources said the PPP and MQMP agreed on provincial-level matters. The MQM, in its announcement after the meeting, said that a high-level delegation, led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

An MQMP spokesman said the meeting was a continuation of the political meetings that have been going on for the last several days. It was stated that the stand of MQMP on the issues of citizens of Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad was discussed and the PPP agreed on permanent and better relations with the MQMP for resolving these issues. The meeting agreed to resolve the issues through administrative and legislative measures, while the current political situation, including the no-confidence motion, was still being discussed. “We will decide on the political situation, including the no-confidence motion, taking into account our own people and their interests,” the MQM announcement said.