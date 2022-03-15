Climate crisis

Despite the fact that the world has progressed significantly, one feels that we are rushing to a disaster due to rapid climate change – the biggest crisis of our time. There have been changes in global and regional climate patterns, shifts in temperatures and weather patterns due to global warming. In some areas of Pakistan, droughts are becoming longer and more extreme, while other areas are at greater risks of floods. All of these will affect Pakistanis, and yet no one is prepared to address the problem.
The government must come up with strategies to stop climate change. It must invest in renewable energy sources and encourage fuel-efficient vehicles and public transport.
Muzna Mehmood Hashmi
Lahore
This refers to the news report, ‘Shabbar says Pakistan should foster economies ties with US, EU’ . The former FBR...
Incidents of child abuse and harassment have been increasing recently. While some cases are brought to light, numerous...
The world has been adopting automation to get tasks done more easily and quickly. Entire industries, markets, and...
Women play a vital role in the progress and development of a society. Many are homemakers and some are the sole...
Residents of P&T Society, Korangi have been facing the problem of gas loadshedding for the last two years. Many...
Unemployment is on the rise in Pakistan, yet the country’s leaders do not seem concerned. Given that there is also a...
Comments