Climate crisis

Despite the fact that the world has progressed significantly, one feels that we are rushing to a disaster due to rapid climate change – the biggest crisis of our time. There have been changes in global and regional climate patterns, shifts in temperatures and weather patterns due to global warming. In some areas of Pakistan, droughts are becoming longer and more extreme, while other areas are at greater risks of floods. All of these will affect Pakistanis, and yet no one is prepared to address the problem.

The government must come up with strategies to stop climate change. It must invest in renewable energy sources and encourage fuel-efficient vehicles and public transport.

Muzna Mehmood Hashmi

Lahore