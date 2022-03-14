Imran Ismail meets a non-committal MQMP

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan leaders told Governor Sindh Imran Ismail that the decision of supporting or opposing the opposition's no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be taken after reviewing the country's current situation - a vague response from a major ally that has been of late a source of worry for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Even Prime Minister Imran Khan, who visited the MQM-P’s leaders could not succeed in gaining the major ally’s clear support in the voting of no-confidence motion filed by the opposition against him in the National Assembly. The no-trust motion was the only issue that was discussed in the meeting held between the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail-led PTI delegation and the MQM-P leaders on Sunday.

Talking to the media along with Governor Ismail after the meeting, the MQM-P Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the [PTI’s] government in the center exists today mainly because the MQM-P is part of it.

Responding vaguely over the issue of supporting no-trust motion or not, Siddiqui said the party has to make a decision according to the situation in the country. “We cannot say anything at the moment and we will decide it in our workers’ convention,” Siddiqui said. He said the government keeps changing but democracy in the country should not be derailed. He said the opposition parties have contacted the MQM-P leaders. He said the situation of other allied parties is very different from the MQM-P. “The PML-Q has to make its own decision and MQM-P is similarly free to make its own.”

Sindh Governor said the purpose of the visit was to request the MQM-P leadership to provide direct support against the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan. “I came here with PM Imran Khan's message for the MQM-P,” said Ismail. Ismail claimed that the federal government has full numbers in the parliament and the opposition even cannot bring 160 members for the crucial voting,” he said. He claimed that Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen are still with the PTI. Ismail said that PM Imran Khan is enjoying a good relationship with Army Chief General Bajwa. “Some elements want to spread the word by talking about the distances between General Bajwa and Imran Khan,” he said. “The understanding between General Bajwa and Imran Khan from the first day is still there today.” He also said that all the institutions and the government are on the same page.

Ismail said that PM Imran Khan always talks about the country's sovereignty. “We are seeing immense change in the political landscape of the region. International affairs are also changing.”“Since the PTI formed its government in the centre, our relations with the MQM-P have been fraternal,” he said. “If MQM-P was not our friend, we could not be successful in Sindh.

Earlier, MQM-P leader and Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque welcomed the Governor Ismail-led PTI delegation on their arrival at the former’s office. Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sherzaman, PTI Karachi president and MPA Bilal Ghaffar, and SAPM on Maritime Mahmood Maulvi were part of the PTI delegation. MQM-P’s central leaders, including Aamir Khan, Haque, Waseem Akhtar, Zahid Mansoori, and other leaders accompanied Siddiqui in the meeting.