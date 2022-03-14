SHO found dead in his room

HARIPUR: A station House officer of Haripur police was found dead in his office at the police station, here on Sunday.
Police said that Abdul Raziq Khan 52, was posted in the Beer Police Station as Station House Officer.
On Saturday night, he returned from the routine patrolling and went to his office in the police station, asking his subordinates that he wanted to have a rest for some time.
However on Sunday morning when he failed to get out of his office, his colleagues went to his room and found him dead.His body was shifted to Trauma Centre where his autopsy was carried out.However, according to hospital sources, the circumstantial evidence showed that the cause of death was cardiac arrest. He was later laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Baldhair on Sunday evening.
