Helping vendors

The PTI government has taken a good initiative to create a model street vendor licensing and management system in Islamabad. This had helped many poor workers get a job, while providing service to consumers at locations that did not have these services. Now that the system has been tested in Islamabad, the government should implement it across Pakistan.
In February, a video of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) personnel mishandling child vendors in Hayatabad went viral. Many claim that some vendors use unlawful means to set up their stalls. Implementing the licence system in other cities will create new jobs, keep areas clean and allow transparency in the system.
Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar
