‘Early diagnosis of glaucoma can prevent vision impairment’

LAHORE: More than 4 million people across the globe are blind because of glaucoma, making it the third highest cause of blindness worldwide. The prompt diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma can prevent needless vision impairment, however, so many are unaware they have the disease or may not have access to much-needed care.

These views were expressed by Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar while addressing an awareness walk on “World Glaucoma Week 2022” at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

HoD Prof Muhammad Moin, Prof Hussain Ahmad Khaqan, Prof Tayyaba Gul Malik, MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Lubna Siddique, and other doctors, nurses and paramedics were present on the occasion.

He said that to prevent eye diseases and blindness, it is important to control diabetes, high blood pressure and air pollution.

“Similarly, constantly watching cartoons on the small screens of the phone by children and working without computer shields in adults also harmful for eye health. Medical experts have also introduced a motto that “Make the Kids play, keep the glasses away” and by implementing it we can save our children’s eyes.”

Prof Muhammad Moin and Prof Hussain Ahmad Khaqan said that 1.8 million people in Pakistan are suffering from eye disease (glaucoma). They said that this disease can affect any age group in general.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that eye examination and operation facility is available at General Hospital from Monday to Saturday. There is modern medical equipment for timely diagnosis and treatment, he added. Dr Lubna Siddique said that the rate of visual impairment in children is increasing day by day as most of the parents give mobile phones to the children of 2 to 6 years of age to entertain or feed them.

They should spend part of the day on the ground and on the greenery and they have good eyesight, she added. Medical experts also informed about the symptoms and precautions of cataract and highlighted its timely treatment, she said.