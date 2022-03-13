 
Sunday March 13, 2022
PU roll number slips

By Our Correspondent
March 13, 2022

LAHORE : Punjab University Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips for the students of Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I & Part-II second annual examinations 2021.

A PU spokesperson has advised the candidates to download their Roll Number slips from PU's website: www.pu.edu.pk. The exams are commencing from March 17.

