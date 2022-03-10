Action taken against traffic rules violators

PESHAWAR: The City Traffic Police Peshawar along with Military Police cracked down on traffic violators and took action against 899 persons.
The action was taken on Khyber Road under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat. The drivers involved in speeding were proceeded against as well.
The Military Police cooperated with the City Traffic Police during the operation in the Cantonment Board Peshawar limits.
Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said the City Traffic Police were using all capabilities to ensure a smooth flow of traffic by enforcing the traffic rules in Peshawar city.
He said the violators of traffic rules would not be treated leniently and instead strict action would be taken against them as per the law.
The traffic police chief said citizens should ensure compliance with traffic rules and use helmets and seat belts while riding, traveling, including avoiding speeding.
He said the operations would continue to ensure implementation of traffic rules throughout the city.
